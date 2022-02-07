SA reports 1 752 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

South Africa recorded 1 752 new COVID-19 cases and a further 18 deaths, of which eight occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

In total, 3 623 962 people in South Africa have contracted the virus and 95 835 patients lost their lives after testing positive.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Gauteng continues to record the highest number of new infections after 604 residents tested positive on Sunday.

The province is followed by 291 cases in KwaZulu-Natal, 263 in the Western Cape, while the rest of the provinces registered less than 100 infections each.

In addition, the hospital admission went up by 20 to 4 696 in the past 24 hours out of the 47 878 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said of the 4 286 patients over 12 who are currently in hospital, 3 086 are unvaccinated, 1 025 are fully jabbed and 175 are partially vaxxed.

The department’s latest figures show that government has administered 3 831 COVID-19 vaccine doses, bringing the total to 30 189 745 since the start of the rollout programme.

The country is now home to 16 589 304 or 41.64% fully jabbed adults, while 1 296 719 doses have been given to adolescents aged between 12 and 17.

Globally, as of 4 February 2022, there have been 386 548 962 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5 705 754 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za