SA reported 6170 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 6 170 new COVID-19 cases which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 808 368.

The increase represents a 22.6% positivity rate.

The Department of Health has reported 30 deaths and of these, two occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours.

This, according to the department, brings the total fatalities to 100 407 to date.

With regards to tests conducted, 24 554 412 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

In the private sector, 13 378 686 tests were conducted while 11 175 726 tests were conducted in the public sector.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (41%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (27%).

Western Cape accounted for 14%, Eastern Cape accounted for 7%, Free State accounted for 5%, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1%, respectively.

There has been an increase of 120 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. – SAnews.gov.za