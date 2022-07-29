SA registers 318 new COVID-19 infections

South Africa has detected 318 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of known infections to 4 004 201 since the outbreak.

According to the data released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), 131 were recorded in Gauteng, 82 in the Western Cape, 37 in KwaZulu-Natal and 24 in Mpumalanga. At the same time, the rest of the provinces logged less than 20 cases.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health recorded 10 additional deaths to the tally due to COVID-19. However, the department said zero deaths were reported in the past 48 hours.

This means the country’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 101 977.

“There has been an increase of 16 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the NICD said, adding that there are currently 1 015 patients who are receiving hospital treatment for Coronavirus.

In addition, the department said it has administered 14 397 vaccine doses, of which 3 992 were given to children aged between 12 and 17.

Statistics show that 20 252 058 adults are now vaccinated in South Africa. Of these, 18 466 403 are fully jabbed.

Globally, as of 28 July 2022, there have been 571 198 904 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6 387 863 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za