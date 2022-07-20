SA records records 263 new COVID-19 infections

South Africa now has 4 000 894 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak, of which 263 were added on Tuesday.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Gauteng recorded the most cases after 102 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The province is followed by 77 infections in the Western Cape, 30 in KwaZulu-Natal, while the rest of the provinces logged less than 20 cases.

Meanwhile, the latest data reveals that the country lost 13 more patients to COVID-19, one in the past 48 hours.

This means the country now has a death toll of 101 935 since the first case was reported on 5 March 2020.

Meanwhile, nine more people were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of hospital admissions to 1 034.

The information is based on the 25 893 612 tests in both the public and private sectors.

In addition, the Department of Health said 13 435 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 37 060 820 since the rollout programme began last year.

Data also show that 20 214 165 adults have now received the COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa, while 2 614 505 vaccine doses have been given to children between the ages of 12 and 17.

Globally, as of 19 July 2022, there have been 561 156 416 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6 365 510 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za