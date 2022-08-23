SA records over 1 500 new COVID-19 cases in past week

South Africa has now detected 4 009 943 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1 564 were cases reported since the last report.

This means that as of 20 August 2022, infections have decreased by 4.9% compared to the previous week.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Gauteng logged the highest weekly incidence risk (3.8 cases per 100 000 persons), followed by Western Cape (3.3 cases per 100 000 persons), while the other provinces reported weekly incidence below three cases per 100 000 persons.

In addition, the latest data shows only six provinces reported a decrease in weekly incidence risk.

Also, the NICD reported a 40% drop in the number of new hospital admissions compared to a week ago, from 185 to 111.

However, the public health institute said delays in reporting admissions and deaths might affect the numbers reported in the most recent week.

The statistics reveal that Gauteng remains the worst-hit province after 47 people were admitted to hospital, followed by 21 in KwaZulu-Natal and 15 in the Western Cape.

“There was no admission in the Northern Cape in the past week,” said the NICD.

The highest weekly incidence risk of COVID-19 admissions reported was in those who are aged 65 and above, while the lowest weekly incidence risk was in the 20 to 34 years age group.

Meanwhile, the country administered 10 197 new COVID-19 doses, pushing the total to 37 393 438 jabs since the rollout programme.

In addition, the Department of Health said 20 325 286 adults are now vaccinated, of which 18 536 722 are fully jabbed

On the other hand, 3 213 doses were given to children between the ages of 12 and 17 in the past 24 hours.

This means that 2 665 258 vaccine doses have now been administered to children in South Africa. – SAnews.gov.za