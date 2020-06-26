SA records highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

South Africa has recorded its biggest single-day spike of 6 579 new cases as the number of COVID-19 infections rise to 118 375 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has expressed his condolences to the families of the 87 people who succumbed to the respiratory illness.

Of the additional deaths, 53 are from the Western Cape, 17 from Eastern Cape, 15 from KwaZulu-Natal and two from Gauteng, which brings the toll to 2 292.

Also, the country has tested 43 118 people, the highest number of tests in one day bringing the total to 1 460 012.

While the Western Cape remains the epicentre, there are concerns that both the Eastern Cape and Gauteng are also playing catch up as the numbers continue to grow exponentially.

The hardest-hit provinces include the Western Cape with 56 780, followed by Gauteng 28 746, Eastern Cape 20 487 and KwaZulu-Natal 6 590.

The North West has 2 965, Free State 976, Limpopo 730 and Northern Cape 318.

The number of recoveries is 59 974 which translates to a recovery rate of 50.7%.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are currently 9 296 202 cases of which 167 056 were recorded in the last 24 hours globally, while 479 133 deaths of which 5 336 are new. – SAnews.gov.za