SA records highest daily record with 17 710 COVID-19 cases

South Africa has as of Wednesday recorded a staggering 17 710 new cases - bringing the country’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 1 039 161, indicating a positivity rate of 33%.

“The positivity rate, being an indicator of the rapidity of spread, remains of major concern,” said Health Minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

A further 465 people lost their lives to COVID-19. Of these deaths 88 were recorded in Eastern Cape, Free State 4, Gauteng 41, KwaZulu-Natal 144, Limpopo 16, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 165.

This brings the total deaths to 28 033 deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” said the Minister.

To date Eastern Cape has recorded 169 363 COVID-19 cases, Free State 62 287, Gauteng 282 624, KwaZulu-Natal 194 629, Limpopo 24 106, Mpumalanga 36 159, North West 39 531, Northern Cape 25 164 and Western Cape 205 280.

A cumulative 6 553 761 tests have been conducted with 53 279 tests completed since the last report.

Recoveries currently stand at 867 597 representing a recovery rate of 83%. - SAnews.gov.za