SA records first COVID-19 deaths

Friday, March 27, 2020

Two people have died as a result of Coronavirus (COVID-19), says the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

“This morning, we wake South Africans up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19,” Mkhize said in a statement on Friday.

The deaths occurred in the Western Cape: one at a private hospital and the other at a public hospital.

Mkhize said government will provide more details on these deaths when it announces the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have tipped the 1 000 mark.

The deaths come as South Africa entered the first day of a 21-day national lockdown aimed at slowing down the spread of the virus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown in a televised address to the nation on Monday. – SAnews.gov.za 

 

