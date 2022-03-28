SA records 989 new COVID-19 cases

Monday, March 28, 2022

South Africa recorded 989 new COVID-19 cases, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported.

The figure brought the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 713 252 since March 2020. This increase represents a 5.9% positivity rate.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports one death, which did not occur in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 966 to date,” said the NICD on Sunday.

To date, 23 744 362 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

The majority of new cases were from are from Gauteng (37%), followed by the Western Cape (29%).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Free State accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively.

“The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.9%, which is higher than yesterday (5.7%). The seven-day average is 5.8% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.7%). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” said the NICD. – SAnews.gov.za

 

 

