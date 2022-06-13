SA records 962 new COVID-19 cases

Monday, June 13, 2022

South Africa has recorded 962 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 978 590.

According to the Department of Health, the cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 854 873 with a recovery rate of 96.9%.

The department has also reported seven deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 101 484.

Meanwhile, South Africa has administered a total of 1 303 COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccines to 36 448 670 to date.

The province with the highest number of vaccines administered is North West province with 467, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 397 and Gauteng at 253.

As at 5pm on Sunday, 50.30% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated. – SAnews.gov.za

