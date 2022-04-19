SA records 877 new COVID-19 cases

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

South Africa has recorded 877 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 742 107.

This increase represents a 9.6% positivity rate.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 34 deaths, and of these, three occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100 181 to date,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (50%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%).

The Western Cape accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape and Free State accounted for 3% respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Limpopo, Northern Cape and the North West accounted for 1% respectively of Monday’s new cases.

“The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (9.6%), and is higher than yesterday (8.4%). The 7-day average is (7.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (7.1%),” the NICD said.

There has been an increase of four hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

A total of 24 198 159 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors. –SAnews.gov.za

