SA records 785 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 785 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 674 042.

In a statement on Monday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said this increase represents a 5.7% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (41%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 20%.

Mpumalanga accounted for 6%, Free State and North West accounted for 5%, respectively, Eastern Cape accounted for 2%, Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of the new cases.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. The NDoH reports 183 deaths, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 412 to date,” the NICD said.

To date, a total of 23 085 457 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

The NICD said the proportion of positive new cases/total new tested stands at 5.7%, which is lower than the previous day at (6.7%).

In the past 24 hours, there has been an increase of 29 hospital admissions across the country.

The total number of vaccines administered by the Department of Health in the last 24 hours is 99 898, bringing the overall number to 31 544 594. – SAnews.gov.za