SA records 73 533 COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded a further 88 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number nationally to 1 568.

“Regrettably, we report a further 88 COVID-19 related deaths: 73 from the Western Cape, nine from the Eastern Cape and six from Gauteng. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.

The Minister also announced that there is a total of 73 533 COVID-19 cases.

The provincial breakdown of COVID-19 cases is as follows: Western Cape 44 143; Eastern Cape 10 597; Gauteng 12 193; KwaZulu-Natal 3 959; North West 1 177; Free State 512; Limpopo 362; Mpumalanga 322; Northern Cape 205 and 63 cases are unknown.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 39 867 - this translates to a recovery rate of 54.2%.

The county has conducted 1 148 933 tests cumulatively with a total of 26 975 new tests. –SAnews.gov.za