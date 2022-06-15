SA records 710 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 710 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 979 836.

According to data provided by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this increase represents a 6.8% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng at 41% followed by Western Cape at 19%.

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%, Eastern Cape accounted for 9%, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively, Free State accounted for 3%, and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively of today’s cases.

“The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.8%, and is higher than yesterday at 5.6%. The 7-day average is 7.4% today, and is lower than yesterday’s 7.7%. The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” the NICD said.

The National Department of Health (NDoH) has reported 41 deaths, and of these, 10 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101 550 to date.

In terms of hospital admissions, the NDoH said that there has been an increase of 64 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 858 949 with a recovery rate of 97%.

A total of 25 515 180 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

South Africa has administered a total number of 36 522 914 vaccines to date. - SAnews.gov.za