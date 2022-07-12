SA records 702 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

South Africa now has 3 997 975 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 702 of which were reported on Monday.

Data show that Gauteng accounted for most of the cases after 364 patients were confirmed to have contracted the virus, followed by 107 in KwaZulu-Natal and 92 in the Western Cape.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this increase represents a 3.5% positivity rate.

The Department of Health said four people lost their lives in the past 24-hour reporting cycle, pushing the death toll to 101 880.

Meanwhile, 13 people have been admitted for COVID-19 related illness, increasing the number of hospital admissions to 1 135.

The information is based on the 25 826 822 tests that have been conducted in both public and private sectors to date.

Globally, as of 11 July 2022, there have been 552 504 629 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6 347 816 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

As of 3 July 2022, a total of 12 037 259 035 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe. – SAnews.gov.za