SA records 6 787 new COVID-19 cases

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

South Africa has recorded 6 787 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 540 222 since the outbreak.

“This increase represents a 21.7% positivity rate,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.  

According to the National Department of Health, a further 199 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 75 012 to date.

The majority of new cases  are from the Western Cape (29%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%).

Gauteng accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape 10%; Mpumalanga, Free State and Northern Cape 6% each; North West 5%, and Limpopo 2% of the new cases, with an increase of 241 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

“The total number of cases today is lower than [Sunday: 10 008) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (11 264). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” the NICD said.

A total of 15 288 559 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

According to the latest data, South Africa has administered 8 621 932 COVID-19 vaccines. – SAnews.gov.za

