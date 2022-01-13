SA records 6 762 new COVID-19 cases, 181 deaths

Thursday, January 13, 2022

South Africa has recorded 6 762 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour reporting cycle, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 540 891. 

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), this increase represents a 15.5% positivity rate. 

A further 181 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92 830 to date.

“The majority of new cases today are from the Western Cape (28%), followed by Gauteng (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%, Eastern Cape accounted for 11%, Limpopo 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and the North West each accounted for 4% respectively of today’s new cases,” the NICD said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hospital admissions have increased by 316.

The Department of Health administered at least 72 871 more COVID-19 vaccinations by 5pm on Wednesday.

The total number of vaccinations administered is now 28 585 930. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Home Affairs activates "alive" status verification

119901 Views
05 Mar 2013

Registration opens for ABET schools

29729 Views
28 Jan 2013

Register to rewrite your matric supplementary exams

22568 Views
01 Sep 2021

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

164144 Views
21 Sep 2021

NSFAS N+2 rule still stands

19982 Views
10 Jun 2020

SA welcomes UNSC resolution on Libya

1069 Views
14 Jan 2013

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter