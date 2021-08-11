SA records 6 590 new COVID-19 cases

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

South Africa has recorded 6 590 new COVID-19 cases and 189 COVID-19 related deaths.

The new cases brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 546 762. This increase represents an 18.8% positivity rate.

The 189 COVID-19 related deaths bring the total fatalities to 75 201 to date.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, says it continues monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.

There has been an increase of 450 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

According to the department, the majority of new cases are from the Western Cape (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%).

Gauteng Province accounted for 19%, Eastern Cape accounted for 11%, Mpumalanga, Free State and North West each accounted for 4% respectively, Northern Cape and Limpopo Province each accounted for 2% respectively of today’s new cases. – SAnews.gov.za

