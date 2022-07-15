SA records 482 new COVID-19 cases, with eight deaths

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has detected 482 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 3 999 345 since the outbreak.

The latest data shows that 165 people who contracted the virus in the past 24 hours are from Gauteng, 95 in the Western Cape, 68 in Mpumalanga, 64 in KwaZulu-Natal, 40 in the Eastern Cape and 20 in the North West, while the rest of the provinces recorded less than 20 infections.

Meanwhile, eight patients succumbed to the respiratory disease, of which three lost their lives in the past 24 to 48 hours.

This means the death toll now stands at 101 915 to date.

“There has been an increase of nine hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the NICD said, adding that there are now 1 105 people receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19.

The information is based on 25 858 208 tests conducted in both public and private sectors.

According to the Department of Health, South Africa administered 13 372 COVID-19 vaccine doses, pushing the total to 37 012 038.

In addition, there are 20 195 801 adults who are jabbed, while 2 615 275 vaccine doses were given to children aged between 12 and 17.

Globally, as of 14 July 2022, there have been 556 897 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6 356 812 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za