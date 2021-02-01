SA records 4 525 more COVID-19 cases

Monday, February 1, 2021

South Africa has recorded 1 453 761 COVID-19 cases, with 4 525 new cases identified as of Sunday evening.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that the cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 279 200, with 34 076 new tests recorded since the last report on Sunday.

“Our recoveries now stand at 1 299 620, representing a recovery rate of 89%,” Mkhize said.

Unfortunately, Mkhize reported 213 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 44 164.

The Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of deaths with 95 deaths, followed by Gauteng with 58, KwaZulu-Natal 23, Mpumalanga 17, Free State and Western Cape eight, and Northern Cape four.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said. – SAnews.gov.za

