SA records 4 514 COVID-19 new cases as death toll hits 94 491

South Africa reported 4 514 new COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths, of which 20 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Wednesday.

The number of deaths brings the total to 94 491, according to the government official figures.

Meanwhile, data show that Gauteng remains the hardest-hit province after logging 1 376 additional infections, followed by 645 in the Western Cape, 567 in KwaZulu-Natal, 490 in Mpumalanga and 472 in Limpopo.

The latest infections pushe the laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 590 399 since the pandemic hit as the country’s positivity rate currently stands at 10.6%.

In addition, hospital admissions have increased by 183 to 6 035 in the past 24 hours.

According to the Department of Health, the country administered 81 012 COVID-19 vaccine doses, bringing the total to 29 626 329.

South Africa now has 16 374 573 fully jabbed adults, while 1 181 536 shots have been given to children between the ages of 12 and 17.

Globally, as of 26 January 2022, there have been 356 955 803 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5 610 291 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za