SA records 364 328 COVID-19 cases with 5 033 deaths

South Africa has 364 328 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while the death toll is sitting at 5 033 after 82 deaths were reported on Sunday.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize

Meanwhile, 191 059 people have recovered since the outbreak, which translates to a recovery rate of 52.4% in the country.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 471 747 of which 49 006 were done since the last report.

Gauteng remains the epicentre with the highest number of confirmed cases at 133 617, followed by the Western Cape 85 926, Eastern Cape 63 181 and KwaZulu-Natal 43 215.

The North West has 14 006 cases, Free State 9 993, Mpumalanga 7 129, Limpopo 4 928, Northern Cape 2 266, 67 are still unknown.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 14 043 176 cases worldwide and 597 583 deaths. – SAnews.gov.za