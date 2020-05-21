SA records 30 new deaths as cases rise to 19 137

South Africa has recorded 30 new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 369 - this as the country’s cases rise to 19 137.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

To date 525 433 tests have been conducted with 18 572 tests done in the past 24 hours.

Western Cape remains the epicentre with 12 153 Coronavirus cases in the province. Gauteng has the second highest number of cases at 2 453 with the Eastern Cape third with 2 324.

As of Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal had 1 693, Free State 184, Limpopo 121, Mpumalanga 95, North West 77 and 37 in the Northern Cape. – SAnews.gov.za