SA records 3 785 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa on Tuesday recorded 3 785 new COVID-19 cases, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.

The figure brought the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 802 198. The increase represented a 17.6% positivity rate.

“Today, the National Department of Health (NDoH) reports seven deaths and of these, two occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100 377 to date,” the NICD said on Tuesday.

To date, 24 527 102 tests had been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

A provincial breakdown of the statistics revealed that a majority of new cases on Tuesday were from Gauteng (45%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (28%).

“The Western Cape accounted for 12%, Free State 5%, Eastern Cape 4%; Mpumalanga and North West 2% each, and Limpopo and the Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases,” the statistics reveal.

The institute said the proportion of positive new cases/total new tested on Tuesday was lower than Monday’s (21.0%).

“The seven-day average is (20.6%) today, and is lower than yesterday (20.7%). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” the NICD said.

On hospital admissions, the NICD said these had increased by 68 in the past 24 hours. - SAnews.gov.za