SA records 3 250 new COVID-19 cases, Gauteng reconciles figures

South Africa has reported 3 250 new COVID-19 cases as the virus continues to spread nationwide, which brings the total number of infections to 775 502.

Meanwhile, Gauteng, which has been reporting the least number of active COVID-19 cases, has been asked by the national Health Department to reconcile its data.

“We have brought this to the attention of the province and they have indicated that they are in the process of harmonising the data,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Wednesday.

“For this reason, we will not be reporting the recoveries and active cases in the province for today while we await the urgent conclusion of these processes,” he added.

The death toll now sits at 21 201 after 118 people succumbed to COVID-19.

Of the latest fatalities, 51 are reported in the Eastern Cape, 30 in the Western Cape, 24 in Free State, seven in Gauteng, four in Limpopo and two in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.

The country has conducted 5 355 068 tests, of which 29 437 were performed in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation is reporting 59 481 313 global confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 404 542 deaths. – SAnews.gov.za