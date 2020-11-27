SA records 3 069 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths

There are 3 069 more people who contracted Coronavirus in South Africa, which pushes the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 778 571.

Meanwhile, 88 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease, which brings the deaths to 21 289.

Of the latest fatalities, 33 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 25 in Free State, 18 in the Western Cape, five in Gauteng and Limpopo, and two in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Thursday.

The Western Cape now has the highest number of active cases at 9 092, followed by the Eastern Cape with 8 909, Free State 6 485 and KwaZulu-Natal 6 167.

The Northern Cape has 2 728 active cases, the North West 1 057, Mpumalanga 435 and Limpopo 316.

Meanwhile, Gauteng is still reconciling its figure, as per the national Health Department’s request.

“Officials from the Gauteng province have indicated that they are giving urgent attention to the issue of data reconciliation. In addition, we have deployed a team to assist them to resolve the issue expediently,” Mkhize said.

The country has conducted 5 383 078 tests to date, of which 28 010 were performed since the last report.

The World Health Organisation is reporting 60 074 174 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 1 416 292 deaths. – SAnews.gov.za