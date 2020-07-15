SA records 298 292 cases, 4 346 deaths

South Africa has reported 10 496 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 298 292.

Also, a further 174 COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Tuesday bringing the country’s death toll to 4 346.

Of the reported deaths, 82 were from Gauteng, 44 from Western Cape, 27 from KwaZulu- Natal, 17 from Eastern Cape and 4 from Northern Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The number of recoveries is 146 279, which translates to a recovery rate of 49%.

The provincial breakdown of cases is as follows: Gauteng 107 070, Western Cape 80 199, Eastern Cape 53 959, KwaZulu-Natal 30 587, North West 10 784, Free State 5 973, Mpumalanga 4 576, Limpopo 3 458, Northern Cape 1 579 and 107 were unknown.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 232 738 with 38 114 new tests conducted since the last report. – SAnews.gov.za