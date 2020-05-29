SA records 27 403 confirmed COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded a total number of 27 403 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as at 28 May 2020.

The Western Cape, which is among the hotspot areas for COVID-19 is still leading other provinces with 17 754 confirmed cases followed by Gauteng with 3 329, and Eastern Cape with 3 306 people tested positive for the virus.

KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 2 349 confirmed cases, Free State 225, Limpopo 144, North West 134, Mpumalanga 111, and Northern Cape 51.

“Regrettable, we report more COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the total national deaths to 577. The recoveries to date are 14 370 which translates to a recovery rate of 52, 4%,” Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said on Thursday. – SAnews.gov.za