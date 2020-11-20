SA records 2 514 new COVID-19 cases

The number of detected COVID-19 cases has risen to 759 658 after 2 514 infections were reported by the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Thursday.

A further 115 people succumbed to the novel Coronavirus, which pushes the death toll to 20 671 since the outbreak.

The Eastern Cape logged the highest number of additional deaths at 43, followed by the Free State and Gauteng recording 23 fatalities each, while the Western Cape had 15 deaths.

Two provinces reported single-digit COVID-19-related deaths, with KwaZulu-Natal recording nine deaths and Mpumalanga two.

“Of the 115 deaths, 24 reportedly occurred in past 24 hours -- 10 in the Eastern Cape, one in Gauteng, four in KwaZulu-Natal and nine in the Western Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

The information is based on the 5 214 036 tests conducted, 24 456 of which were performed since the last report.

“Our recoveries now stand at 702 544, which translates to a recovery rate of 92.6%,” said the Minister.

The World Health Organisation is reporting that there are currently 55 928 327 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 1 344 003 deaths. – SAnews.gov.za