SA records 2 364 new COVID-19 cases

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

South Africa has reported 2 364 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 645 269.

This increase represents a 7.7% positivity rate.

There has been an increase of 110 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health has reported 181 deaths and of these, seven occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97 431 to date.

In total, 22 723 984 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

In the private sector, 12 322 333 tests were conducted, while 10 401 651 tests were conducted in the public sector.

According to the Department of Health, the majority of new cases are from Gauteng (42%), followed by Western Cape (16%).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%, Mpumalanga accounted for 9%, Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively. Limpopo accounted for 4%, Eastern Cape accounted for 3% and the Northern Cape accounted for 2% of the new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is as follows:

Gauteng 983, Western Cape 374, Eastern Cape 101, North West 123, Limpopo 106, Mpumalanga 177, Free State 131, Northern Cape 43 and KwaZulu-Natal 326. – SAnews.gov.za

