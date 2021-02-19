SA records 2 327 new COVID-19 cases, 230 deaths

Deaths continue to rise with 230 more people who succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Of the recent fatalities, 122 occurred in Limpopo, 27 in KwaZulu-Natal, 24 from the Eastern Cape, 21 from Gauteng, 19 from the Western Cape and 10 from Mpumalanga.

Only Free State recorded single-digit deaths after seven people lost their lives, pushing the death toll to 48 708.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 2 327 new cases in the last 24 hours, meaning South Africa now has 1 498 766 infections identified since the outbreak.

Also, there are 1 403 214 people who beat COVID-19, representing a recovery rate of 93.6%.

South Africa is now home to 46 844 active COVID-19 cases, of which 16 105 are in KwaZulu-Natal, 7 372 in the Western Cape, 7 045 in Free State, 5 473 in Gauteng, 4 074 in the North West, 3 014 Northern Cape, 1 350 Limpopo, and 604 in the Eastern Cape.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 807 299 with 34 556 performed since the last report.

The Minister said the number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke programme is 2 260 as of 18 February.

According to the World Health Organisation, there have been 109 594 835 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 424 060 deaths. – SAnews.gov.za