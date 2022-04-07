SA records 2 032 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 2 032 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 727 208.

This increase represents an 8.6% positivity rate.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports three deaths and of these, one occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,070 to date,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

A total of 23 971 040 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

“The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (24%). The Western Cape accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga, and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases,” the NICD said.

There has been an increase of 40 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

“The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (8.6%), and is higher than yesterday (6.2%) .The 7-day average is (6.2%) today, and is higher than yesterday (5.9%),” the NICD said. –SAnews.gov.za