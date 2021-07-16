SA records 16 435 new COVID-19 cases

Friday, July 16, 2021

South Africa has recorded 16 435 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 253 240.

According to the Department of Health, the increase represents a 29.9% positivity rate.

A further 377 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities to 65 972 to date.

According to the department, 14 100 628 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

“Although the number of positive cases appears to be decreasing, testing is critical for understanding the spread of COVID-19 infections,” the department said in a statement.

Gauteng recorded 7 309 infections , the Eastern Cape recorded 839, Mpumalanga1078, KwaZulu-Natal 490, Limpopo 1 434, the North West 1 515, the Free State 570, Northern Cape 299 and Western Cape 2901.

The majority of new cases were from Gauteng (44%), followed by Western Cape (18%). Limpopo and North West each accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State and KwaZulu-Natal each accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of the new cases. – SAnews.gov.za

 

