SA records 14 858 new COVID-19 cases

Friday, July 23, 2021

South Africa has recorded 14 858 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 342 330.

In a statement on Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the increase represents a 26.5% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 433 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 68 625 to date,” the NICD said.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (34%), followed by the Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 11%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 3% of the new cases.

“The total number of cases today is lower than yesterday but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days.  The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” the NICD said.

A total of 14 425 215 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 720 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, on Thursday 238 020 vaccines were administered. – SAnews.gov.za

 

