SA records 136 new COVID-19 cases

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

South Africa has reported 136 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 926 075.

In a statement on Monday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the increase represents a 0.9% positivity rate.

“The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 0.9%, which is lower than yesterday (1.1%). The 7-day average is 1.0% today, which is the same as yesterday (1.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” the NICD said.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (43%), followed by Western Cape (16%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 0% of today’s new cases.

As per the National Department of Health, a further five COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 489 to date.

A total of 18 933 156 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, South Africa administered 131 206 bringing the total number of vaccines that have been administered to 24 082 686. – SAnews.gov.za

