SA records 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 397 infections

Twelve more people succumbed to COVID-19 in South Africa, of which three died in the past 24 to 48 hours.

According to the latest data by the Department of Health, this pushes the country’s death toll to 101 907 since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded 397 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 998 863.

Gauteng continues to record most infections with 123 detected in the province, followed by 94 in the Western Cape, 53 in KwaZulu-Natal and 33 in the Eastern Cape.

In addition, there are 1 114 patients who are currently receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19, of which 10 were admitted on Wednesday.

According to the statistics, the country is currently home to 7 773 active cases, while the recovery rate is standing at 97.3%.

Global view

Globally, the number of weekly cases has increased for the fifth consecutive week, after a declining trend since the last peak in March 2022.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), between 4 and 10 July 2022, over 5.7 million new cases were reported, a 6% increase as compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, the number of weekly deaths was similar to the figure recorded during the previous week, with over 9 800 fatalities reported to WHO.

At the country level, the highest number of new weekly cases occurred in France (771 260), the United States (722 924), Italy (661 984), Germany (561 136) and Brazil (396 781).

The highest number of new weekly deaths were reported in the United States (1 987), Brazil (1 639), China (692), Spain (619) and Italy (574).

As of 10 July 2022, just under 553 million confirmed cases and over 6.3 million deaths have been reported globally.

“These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected,” the agency said. – SAnews.gov.za