SA records 12 979 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 12 979 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of laboratory confirmed cases to 3 446 532.

This increase represents a 28.1% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 126 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 061 to date,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Western Cape (26%).

Gauteng accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; while Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively of the new cases.

“The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 28.1% which is higher than yesterday (26.0%). The 7-day average is 26.0% today, which is lower than yesterday (26.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” the NICD said.

There has been an increase of 472 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

A total of 21 187 864 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

To date South Africa has administered 27 955 112 vaccines, with 38 880 vaccines being administered in the last 24 hours. – SAnews.gov.za