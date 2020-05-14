SA records 12 739 COVID-19 cases

South Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 12 739 on Thursday night, with 19 more deaths recorded.

“Regrettably we report a further 19 COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the total national deaths to 238,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Minister expressed his condolences to the loved ones of those who passed on, while also thanking healthcare workers who cared for the deceased.

As of Thursday night, the Eastern Cape had 1 569 cases comprising 12.3% of the national average, the Free State 145 cases, Gauteng 2 135 cases which comprised 16.8% of the national average.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 1 444 cases, Limpopo 55, Mpumalanga 67, North West 58, Northern Cape 31 and the Western Cape 7 235 cases with 56.8 % of the national average of cases.

Meanwhile, a total 403 018 tests have been conducted with 16 666 done in the last 24-hour cycle.

Earlier in the day, Mkhize accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa on an oversight visit to the Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape, to assess the provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his visit, the President gave the provincial government’s preparations to deal with the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the thumbs up.

“I’m particularly happy that you have awoken to the danger of this and are now putting in place a clear health strategy that is going to address this,” said the President. - SAnews.gov.za