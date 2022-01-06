SA records 11 106 new COVID-19 cases and 110 deaths

South Africa recorded 11 106 new COVID-19 cases and 110 deaths, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

This means the country now has 3 494 696 confirmed infections and 91 561 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

According to the latest data, KwaZulu-Natal continues to report the highest number of infections after 2 863 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The province is followed by 2 834 cases in the Western Cape, 2 156 in Gauteng and 1 228 in the Eastern Cape, pushing the positivity rate to 22.2%.

In addition, hospital admissions have increased by 349 to 8 887 since the last reporting cycle.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has administered 64 724 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 28 164 339 since the start of the rollout programme.

Data shows that 14 940 doses were given to children, which means there are now 947 167 jabs distributed to adolescents.

In addition, the department said there are now 15 702 030 adults who are fully vaccinated in the country.

Globally, as of 5 January 2022, there have been 293 750 692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5 454 131 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za