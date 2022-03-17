SA records 1 980 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa on Wednesday recorded 1 980 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 698 803.

The National Department of Health recorded 40 deaths and of these, three occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 99 767 to date.

There has been an increase of 46 hospital admissions in the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

To date, 23 485 052 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

In the public sector, 10 727 057 tests were conducted, while 12 759 995 were conducted in the private sector.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (39%), followed by the Western Cape (25%).

KwaZul- Natal accounted for 16%; Mpumalanga 5%; the Eastern Cape, Free State and the North West 4% each; Limpopo 2% and the Northern Cape 1% of the new cases.

Gauteng recorded 764 cases, Western Cape 493, Limpopo 38, Free State 73, Mpumalanga 102, Northern Cape 29, KwaZulu-Natal 317, the North West 82 and Eastern Cape 82. – SAnews.gov.za