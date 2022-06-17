SA records 1 936 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa on Thursday recorded 1 936 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 983 675.

The Department of Health said in the last 24 hours, eight deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 101 584 COVID-19 related deaths.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said 25 369 tests were conducted in the 24 hours.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 866 240 with a recovery rate of 97.1%, the department said. There were currently 15 851 active cases.

To date, 25 562 966 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that the majority of new cases are from Gauteng with 680, followed by the Western Cape with 397 cases.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 257 new cases, Eastern Cape 157; Limpopo 115; North West 112; Free State 79; Mpumalanga 83; and the Northern Cape 56. – SAnews.gov.za