SA records 1 567 new COVID-19 cases, 149 more people die

South Africa on Tuesday recorded 1 567 COVID-19 cases.

This brings the cumulative total of cases to 613 017 since the outbreak, while the death toll stands at 13 308.

Of the 149 new COVID-19 related deaths, 54 were in Gauteng, 35 in KwaZulu-Natal, 18 in the Western Cape, 16 each in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, and 10 from the Northern Cape.

“The number of recoveries currently stands at 520 381, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%,” Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

To date, 3 578 836 tests have been done, with 10 640 being conducted since the last report.

The hardest-hit provinces are Gauteng with 206 892 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 110 521, Western Cape 104 781 and Eastern Cape 85 311.

The North West has 24 445 cases, Free State 35 603, Mpumalanga 23 336, Limpopo 12 703 and Northern Cape 9 375.

Fifty remain unallocated.

Globally, as of 25 August 2020, there have been 23 518 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 810 492 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za