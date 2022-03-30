SA records 1 557 new COVID-19 cases

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

South Africa has recorded 1 557 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 715 390. 

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the increase represents a 6.0% positivity rate.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports six deaths and of these, three occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours.  This brings the total fatalities to 99 976 to date,” it said.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (38%), followed by the Western Cape (23%).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape 7%; North West 4%; Mpumalanga 3%; Free State 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1%, respectively. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Minister welcomes the arrest of corrupt official

1046 Views
30 Mar 2022

More workplaces to face DG reviews to enforce compliance with EE Act

713 Views
30 Mar 2022

COVID-19 Health Regulations published for public comments

3241 Views
17 Mar 2022

NSFAS cleared from R14 million saga

1728 Views
14 Feb 2022

Home Affairs activates "alive" status verification

138786 Views
05 Mar 2013

National State of Disaster to end soon

711 Views
30 Mar 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter