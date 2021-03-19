SA records 1 465 new COVID-19 infections, 90 deaths

South Africa performed 31 550 tests in the last 24 hours, with 1 465 new cases, which represents a 5% positivity rate.

This means there are now 1 533 961 infections in the country since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, a further 90 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the tally to 51 724.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, Limpopo recorded the highest number of latest fatalities after 33 people lost their lives on Thursday.

The province is followed by 14 deaths in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 in the Western Cape, 12 in Gauteng, 10 in Free State, five in Mpumalanga and three in the Eastern Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” added Mkhize.

In addition, the recovery rate remains at 95% after 1 459 894 people beat Coronavirus, while 22 343 patients are currently infected.

The information is based on the 9 556 404 tests completed since the first case was reported.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are 120 915 219 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 674 078 deaths.

“As of 18 March 2021, a total of 363 952 002 vaccine doses have been administered,” the WHO added. – SAnews.gov.za