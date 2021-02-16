SA records 1 103 new COVID-19 cases

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

South Africa has recorded 1 103 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which represents a 7% positivity rate.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said on Monday that the country now has 1 492 909 cumulative cases since the outbreak.

According to the Minister, 195 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease, pushing the death toll to 48 094.

Of the latest deaths, 62 are from the Western Cape, 58 are from Gauteng, 30 from the North West, 25 from the Eastern Cape and 11 from Free State. Meanwhile, six are from the Northern Cape and three from KwaZulu-Natal.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize added.

The Minister also reported that there are now 1 391 155 who beat COVID-19, representing a recovery rate of 93%.

The information is based on the 8 712 844 tests, of which 15 778 were recorded since the last report.

Globally, there are 108 579 352 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 396 408 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

ECDs called to apply for relief funding

3396 Views
15 Feb 2021

Home Affairs suspends some services

26466 Views
12 Jan 2021

UIF to discuss TERS benefits extension at NEDLAC

6676 Views
12 Feb 2021

Matric results to be released on time

13702 Views
20 Jan 2021

New smart ID card to be introduced this year

8089 Views
09 May 2013

SASSA announces cut-off date to appeal rejected R350 claims

77649 Views
07 Dec 2020

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter