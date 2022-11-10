SA readies to host the World Science Forum in December

South Africa is gearing up to host this year’s World Science Forum (WSF), one of the leading global events interrogating science’s role in society, in Cape Town, in December.

Speaking at the soft launch of the first WSF to be held in Africa, Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, said he was pleased South Africa will be playing host to the global science community.

“I am delighted to speak to you this morning on the occasion of the launch of South Africa’s hosting of the WSF 2022. The moment is therefore appropriate to share with you our exciting plans for an event, which we are confident, will not only ignite conversation but also inspire action to ensure science advances social justice,” he said on Thursday.

He also highlighted that today marks the celebration of the Science for Peace and Development Day announced every year by the United Nations (UN).

“In choosing the theme of ‘Science for Social Justice’ as the theme for South Africa’s hosting of the forum, our government deliberately wanted to encourage the global community to focus on the strategic role science should play, as an instrument for peace and development.”

Nzimande announced that the forum will have 33 different sessions, as well as numerous side and satellite events.

“We will also have a first debate, which I am confident will be provocative and enriching, on the role of science in advancing social justice.”

Objectives

The Minister also highlighted vital objectives, which the country would like to achieve through hosting the forum.

These include encouraging a global debate, which inspires concerted action and harnessing science as an instrument for social justice.

In addition, provide a platform and support African leadership in global science policy discussions, and profile and promote South Africa as a strategic partner for global science collaboration responding to societal challenges.

“In these unprecedented times, marked by global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, unemployment and persistent poverty, science is more than ever called upon to make a critical contribution to creating a more equal, fair and just world.”

According to the Minister, debates at the forum will also interrogate what role science should play in ensuring resources, opportunities and privileges in society are accessible to all and distributed fairly.

He said he would also like to see how social justice through science, such as greater transparency and inclusivity, transforms the nature of the scientific enterprise to make it more responsive to the needs of society.

“International cooperation is crucial to advance the cause of science for social justice, as it is for the response to all societal challenges,” he added.

“We need to work together and share experience, expertise and resources. Science diplomacy will therefore be an important focus of the 2022 forum.”

African agenda

He believes that special attention should be given to the African agenda for science, technology and innovation and promoting greater participation by developing countries in global science.

“We also look forward to hosting our international visitors at many of South Africa’s leading science institutions, including the South African site of the Square Kilometre Array telescope.”

The platform, he said, will also support our foreign policy priorities.

These include renewing a global commitment to multilateralism and solidarity and supporting the leadership of Africa and the global south in international affairs.

“I am confident that the forum will also be a celebration of the power of science to enable humanity to progress; a celebration of the ability of science to inspire us to care more and be more tolerant, to unite and not divide; and a celebration of the wonder of science, which brings hope.” – SAnews.gov.za