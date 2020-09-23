SA to partner for women’s digital financial inclusion

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today participate in the High Level Virtual Panel hosted by the G7 Partnership for Women’s Digital Financial Inclusion in Africa.

To be held under the theme 'Catalysing Digital Financial Services for Women Across Africa: Supporting Recovery, Resilience, and Innovation During COVID-19', the panel takes place on the sidelines of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The panel is co-hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and will feature Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, who serves as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development; Bruno Le Maire, the French Minister of Economy and Finance, and Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

President Ramaphosa is scheduled to participate in the discussions from 17h00. – SAnews.gov.za