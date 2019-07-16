SA participates in sustainable development forum

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is leading a South African delegation to the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development at the United Nations (UN) in New York.

The forum, which runs from 16 – 19 July, has been convened by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) under the theme: ‘Empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality’.

The HLPF meets each July under the auspices ECOSOC, with a substantial part of the programme devoted to hearing and discussing the experiences of national governments as they work to implement the 2030 Agenda in their countries.

South Africa is one of 47 countries that are submitting their Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) for HLPF 2019.

As of 21 February 2019, 15 countries have committed to present a Voluntary National Review (VNR) during the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in 2020.

Seven of the 15 countries will be presenting a second VNR, while eight will be presenting for the first time.

The meeting -- also attended by a South African delegation including civil society and business -- is held jointly with ECOSOC's annual high-level segment in which Kubayi-Ngubane will deliver the African Group Statement as chair of the month for July.

As head of delegation, Kubayi-Ngubane will participate in other activities including:

Tuesday, 16 July 2019

•Visit the SA Tourism Hub in New York, which is responsible for driving growth into South Africa from this region. The North American region is a key market for SA Tourism, accounting for just over 4% (445 000) of international visitors to South Africa in 2018.

•A panel discussion on the Informal Sector and Agenda 2030.

•High-level African Union and African Peer Review Mechanism panel discussion.

Wednesday, 17 July 2019

•General debate of ECOSOC and HLPF.

•Presentation of HLPF Voluntary National Reviews.

•Women Leaders’ Breakfast.

•Ministerial luncheon for Heads of Delegation.

•A panel discussion on “Youth, technology and the rule of law: hackathons to educate and empower youth to act on SDG16”.

Thursday, 18 July 2019

•Deliver the national statement in commemoration of the United Nations Nelson Mandela International Day in celebration of the life and legacy of the late struggle icon.

•Present the national statement at the Unveiling of a Peace Bench.

“We are confident that deliberations at the High-Level Political Forum on sustainable development will enable all the country members to collectively work together in ensuring transformation is realised and we do not lose sight of our goal to empower our people and fast track inclusivity and equality in our societies,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.

The HLPF will adopt a Ministerial Declaration that embodies a political mandate and provides further guidance regarding the implementation of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development. – SAnews.gov.za