SA participates in Moscow Conference on International Security

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise is in Moscow, Russia, to attend the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

At the invitation of Russian Minister of Defence, General Shoigu, the conference, which runs from 15 to 17 August, is being attended by Ministers of Defence from different countries as well as experts and key stakeholders in the military field.

The conference‘s objectives are to share practical ideas and explore solutions on matters of global security, said the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans.

Modise is set to address the conference on Tuesday and she is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with General Shoigu on the margins of the conference.

South Africa and the Russian Federation enjoy cordial relations. Both countries have signed a number of military-related bilateral agreements, which are yielding significant benefits for both countries.

The conference will also be an opportunity for the Minister to engage with her counterparts on security issues in the context of ongoing global security challenges.

As one of the key players on peace and security on the African continent, it is hoped that this conference will help expose South Africa to practical and innovative strategies to address defence and security challenges that confront Africa.

“South Africa stands ready to work with all peace-loving nations of the world, through relevant multilateral bodies, to contribute meaningfully towards lasting peace in the world,” said the Ministry on Monday.– SAnews.gov.za