SA participates at G20 virtual meeting of Ministers of Agriculture

Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza today participated in the G20 virtual meeting of Ministers of Agriculture.

In her submission, Minister Didiza made the meeting aware that primarily all the countries are concerned about protecting the well-being of their citizens from the devastating novel Coronavirus.

The containment measures taken thus far has seen countries closing their borders, increasing testing of citizens and treating those that are sick.

Minister Didiza emphasised that a number of economies are facing serious challenges and more workers have lost their jobs and their livelihoods.

She said the agricultural community had noted the negative impact some of these measures have on food security of nations particularly those that rely on imports for a range of foodstuffs.

“At the same time we have noted that, a number of countries have allowed the agriculture and agribusinesses to remain as essential services. Albeit under strict hygiene conditions.

“It is also important that I highlight what is a known fact to most of you that the African Agriculture Sector is so different with many smallholder and subsistence farmers globally.

“Its financial and operational capacity to respond to the crisis is weaker and this situation will need much greater levels of international support,” Minister Didiza said.

The Minister highlighted the negative impact in the production capacities of many countries as they experienced droughts and floods due to climate change.

COVID-19 has added another stress particularly to those countries which are still battling the locust invasion such as the Horn of Africa.

“In South Africa we have ensured that agriculture as a sector continues to operate. In terms of our agricultural calendar, we continue with harvesting and soil preparation for the winter season.

“The government has also allowed the movement of food through our ports as we are inter-linked with our region and continent,” Minister Didiza said.

The Minister assured the G20 meeting that the South African government has ensured that production continues and has given financial relief to ensure that farmers in distress can continue to operate.

“In order to ensure that we assess the food security in the continent, as the African Union (AU) STC Chairperson on Agriculture, I convened a meeting last week with the United Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) where majority of Africa’s Ministers of Agricultural participated.

“At the conclusion of the meeting, we agreed to set up a task team that will continue to monitor the food security situation in the African continent and make interventions where such is necessary.

“Through the Agriculture Market Information System we can have better information in assessing global food supply and advise G20 countries on levels of food production, consumption and stocks, as well as on food prices, in real time,” the Minister said. – SAnews.gov.za